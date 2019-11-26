Iran’s Cinema Vérité features titles from 39 countries

According to the festival’s PR department, French documentarians come on the heels of Germany with seven films making up the program of this year’s Iran International Documentary Film Festival. Italy and the United States come next, each with six participating titles.

The Netherlands, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania and Qatar each have three representatives in the 13th Cinema Vérité, while Russia, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Egypt, Serbia, Bosnia, Estonia, Afghanistan, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Hungary each have two documentaries in the lineup.

Other participating filmmakers are from Belgium, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Switzerland, Macedonia, Cambodia, Cyprus, Republic, Czech Republic, Sudan, Chad, Argentina, Ireland, Ghana, Romania, Portugal, Croatia, and Ukraine.

Some films have been jointly produced with two or more countries.

According to the event's organizers, this year’s lineup includes 74 full-length, 188 half-length and 413 short documentary films.

Notable among the participating titles is ‘It's Not Yet Dark’, a 2016 Irish production directed by Frankie Fenton. Narrated by Colin Farrell, the documentary is about the Irish filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice who refuses to let a diagnosis of Motor Neuron Disease stop him from directing a feature film using only his eyes to communicate via a computer.

Iran’s Cinema Vérité is organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), and presided over by Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam for its 13th edition.

Charsou Cineplex in downtown Tehran will host the event from 9th Dec. to 16th Dec. 2019.

