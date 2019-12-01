US, foreign powers' presence in Persian Gulf cannot undermine Iran's security

Speaking in a meeting with the military attaches of different countries in Tehran on Sunday, the Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran has dispatched as many as 64 fleets over the past 10 years to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden as well as all other international waters to secure Iran’s maritime trade and fight against piracy.

He referred to the achievements in the field of building various kinds of naval warfare such as destroyers and submarines including Jamaran, Damavand, Sahand, Ghadir, Fateh, torpedoes, UAVs, etc., saying that the Iranian naval forces have been able to have a constant presence in international waters. He further described Iran's Navy as a strategic force.

The Navy commander further said that Iran’s security in the sea is not dependent on the outside world, unlike many other countries, stressing that all the capabilities are indigenous and produced domestically.

Khanzadi went on to note that Iran’s waters are safe thanks to its naval forces, stressing that the military presence of the Global Arrogance led by the US, Britain, and the regime of Israel will not undermine Iran’s security.

In an apparent reference to the US-led maritime coalition, he said that it is time for the foreign powers to take their military warfare out of the region.

The Navy commander further noted that the awakened nations will not agree to join the Global Arrogance’s coalitions.

