  1. Politics
3 December 2019 - 11:05

Three manned surveillance aircrafts join Iran’s naval fleet

Three manned surveillance aircrafts join Iran’s naval fleet

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Three Chakavak aircrafts were added to Iran’s naval fleet on Tuesday in a ceremony held in Hormozgan province.

Concurrent with the Navy Week in the country, three Chakavak aircrafts were added to the fleet in a ceremony held in Bandar Abbas with Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi in attendance.

This is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14000 feet. Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can have 4.5 hours of consistent flight.

With a takeoff weight of 750kg and an in-flight weight of 500kg, the aircraft can carry two people.

The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by a domestic knowledge-based company and developing each one of them saves some €390,000 for the country.

MNA/ 4787198

News Code 152971

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News