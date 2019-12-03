Three manned surveillance aircrafts join Iran’s naval fleet

Concurrent with the Navy Week in the country, three Chakavak aircrafts were added to the fleet in a ceremony held in Bandar Abbas with Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi in attendance.

This is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14000 feet. Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can have 4.5 hours of consistent flight.

With a takeoff weight of 750kg and an in-flight weight of 500kg, the aircraft can carry two people.

The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by a domestic knowledge-based company and developing each one of them saves some €390,000 for the country.

MNA/ 4787198