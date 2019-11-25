Tehran to host 16th Iran METAFO

Seven exhibitions of Steelexpo (iron and steel industry and products), Castexpo (casting, molding, forging and machine works), Noferexpo (non-ferrous metals; aluminum, copper, zinc, lead and precious metals), Minexpo (minerals & mining industry), Refrexpo (furnaces, refractories and industrial ceramics), Furnexpo (furnaces and instruments), and Projexpo (industrial and mining projects) will be held from 29 Nov. to 2 Dec. under the title of Iran METAFO 2019.

The exhibitions will provide an opportunity for domestic and foreign companies to showcase their latest products in related fields.

In 2018, the event was held in 8,110 sq.m net space with participation of 361 companies from 17 countries.

