Iran attending intl. law enforcement seminar in China

The representative of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the session Yusef Mousapour delivered a speech about fighting narcotics, chemical precursors, and money laundering.

He gave a report about the conditions of cultivating opium in the region and Iran's measures to fight it and explained the police haul of chemical precursors in Iran from 2017 to 2019, formations of national working groups for fighting money laundering rooted in drug trafficking.

He said that Iran and China have signed an agreement on fighting narcotics and chemical precursors, and organizing training courses and sharing experiences.

Countering narcotics and chemical precursors, money laundering, and trafficking wild animals' body organs were discussed in the meeting of the police liaison officers and the staff of the customs offices of the member states, Interpol, and Ministry of Environmental Protection China.

MNA/IRN 83573784