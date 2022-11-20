19th intl. exhibition of Iran METAFO to be held in late Nov.

Over 400 domestic companies and 50 foreign companies are expected to take part in the expo.

International Exhibitions provide companies with a great opportunity to showcase their brands and advantages in a spacious market and develop their network of business partners in new regions, the portal of the exposition reported.

19th Iran METAFO will be held from 30 Nov - 3 Dec in Tehran international permanent fairground and gets hundreds of industrial companies and experts together.

