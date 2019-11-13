Iran’s steel exports top 4mn tons in seven months

This volume of steel products was exported by 10 major steel production plants including Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Hormozgan Steel Complex, etc.

Some 561,007 tons of steel were exported from August 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 54 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 26 to 28 million tons of steel are expected to be produced in the country this year (ending March 2020), 12 million tons of which will be exported to target markets.

According to reports, Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) exported 885,397 tons of steel, showing a 23 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

