Power fault disrupts train traffic in Israeli Dan Region

Acording to a report by the regime’s i24news outlet, the breakdown in the electric supply system triggered widespread delays across the network.

Experts noted that such power failures and the resulting train disruptions in the occupied territories have become recurrent, underscoring persistent vulnerabilities in the regime’s infrastructure.

They added that these irregular incidents have been occurring for months on rail lines across occupied Palestine, and specialists within the regime have yet to identify or resolve the underlying technical cause.

MNA