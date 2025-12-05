  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 5, 2025, 12:53 PM

Power fault disrupts train traffic in Israeli Dan Region

Power fault disrupts train traffic in Israeli Dan Region

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Train services in the Israeli-occupied Dan region were severely disrupted after a high-voltage power failure halted rail operations for hours.

Acording to a report by the regime’s i24news outlet, the breakdown in the electric supply system triggered widespread delays across the network.

Experts noted that such power failures and the resulting train disruptions in the occupied territories have become recurrent, underscoring persistent vulnerabilities in the regime’s infrastructure.

They added that these irregular incidents have been occurring for months on rail lines across occupied Palestine, and specialists within the regime have yet to identify or resolve the underlying technical cause.

MNA

News ID 239510

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News