Pezeshkian congratulates Thailand on National Day

In separate messages to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday, President Pezeshkian stated that historical and cultural ties between Iran and Thailand date back more than 400 years.

In his congratulatory message to the king of Thailand, Pezeshkian stated that Iran and the Kingdom of Thailand are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, but the historical and cultural ties between the two nations date back more than 400 years.

“I am confident that this historic path will continue towards the prosperity of the two nations and also strengthening international and regional peace and stability,” the president emphasized.

In another message to the prime minister of Thailand, Pezeshkian highlighted that the two countries would witness further strengthening cooperation in all areas given the historical backgrounds of the two nations.

MA/6678455