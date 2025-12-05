  1. Politics
Dec 5, 2025, 1:05 PM

Pezeshkian congratulates Thailand on National Day

Pezeshkian congratulates Thailand on National Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has felicitated the National Day of Thailand to the king and prime minister of the country.

In separate messages to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday, President Pezeshkian stated that historical and cultural ties between Iran and Thailand date back more than 400 years.

In his congratulatory message to the king of Thailand, Pezeshkian stated that Iran and the Kingdom of Thailand are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, but the historical and cultural ties between the two nations date back more than 400 years.

“I am confident that this historic path will continue towards the prosperity of the two nations and also strengthening international and regional peace and stability,” the president emphasized.

In another message to the prime minister of Thailand, Pezeshkian highlighted that the two countries would witness further strengthening cooperation in all areas given the historical backgrounds of the two nations.

MA/6678455

News ID 239508
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News