US, Israeli regime common enemies to Islamic World: IRGC cmdr.

He made the remarks Wed. in a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held in IRGC headquarters in Tehran.

Salami appreciated the efforts of Pakistan to reduce tensions in the region while also highlighting the need for increased unity among the Islamic Ummah in face of sinister plots of enemies.

Iran considers all the Islamic World’s geography when it comes to defending the Islamic Ummah and sees no difference between Shia and Sunni Muslims, added Salami.

For his part, the Pakistani commander said that shared culture, religion and history between the two countries can serve as suitable ground to further cement bilateral ties in different fields.

He also appreciated the significant role of Iran in the fight against Takfiri terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

The two officials discussed ways to expand military and security ties, enhance cooperation in establishing security and fighting terrorist groups in joint borders, and boost educational programs.

Heading a high-ranking military and security delegation, the Pakistani Army commander arrived in Tehran on Monday. He has held separate meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials including President Rouhani, Major General Bagheri, Foreign Minister Zarif, and Major General Mousavi.

