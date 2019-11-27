  1. Economy
27 November 2019 - 09:58

NIGC saves $9bn by liquid fuel exports

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said by investing a sum of $4 billion in urban and rural gas projects in recent years and in return for exporting liquefied fuel, NIGC has saved roughly $9 billion in the gas sector.

According to NIGC, Hassan Montazer Torbati said the consuming gas domestically would be worth 20 cents but by exporting it the country could make 50 cents which would be highly beneficial for the economy.

"As a result, any development we make in the gas sector, both in the industrial sector and in the domestic sector, will save on liquid fuel consumption and ultimately its export would bring us a lot of benefits," Shana quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

"On the one hand, using natural gas and not using liquid fuel will bring us cleaner and healthier air, and on the other hand, it will save the country hard currency," Torbati said.

