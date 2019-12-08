Iran to attain self-sufficiency in gas industry within 5 yrs.

He made the remarks on Sun. in the inaugural ceremony of 1st Development of Technology event, and revealed the completion of process of domestic production in the gas industry in the next five years.

The Iranian oil minister has followed up in earnest on issues related to startups and knowledge-based companies since the beginning of the current year (started March 21), he added.

The deputy oil minister also revealed the self-sufficiency in gas industry and added, “the country has attained relative self-sufficiency in the gas industry. Since gas industry came to being after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, it has presently attained the maximum rate of self-sufficiency.”

