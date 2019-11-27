  1. Economy
Offshore section of SP14 complete by December

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The operator of phase 14 development project of the South Pars gas field said the offshore section of the project would be complete by December.

According to the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), as quoted by SHANA, Mohammadi Mahdi Tavasollipour said the remaining two platforms of the phase would become operational in December.

Platform 14D will be loaded and installed by mid-December provided that the climate remains favorable for transferring the structure, he said.

The phase is being developed by 56 mcm/d of gas production.

He further said that the platform was being built in SADRA Yard and had so far gained 95% progress.

