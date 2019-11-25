UWW postpones Greco-Roman World Cup in Tehran

The decision was made by UWW Executive Committee in Istanbul and announced by UWW on Sunday. The committee has reportedly used recommendations from Foreign Ministries of the participating countries in making the decision.

United World Wrestling general secretary Micheal Dusson wrote a letter to concerned national federations citing concerns over the security situation in Iran as the reason behind postponing the event.

The decision comes as different Iranian cities, including Tehran, saw a wave of unrest last Saturday and Sunday as peaceful protests against gasoline rationing and price revision turned violent in some cases. According to Iranian security officials, the country now is in a stable condition.

MAH/4780092/PR