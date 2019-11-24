MP says Palestine main issue of Islamic World

Speaking in a meeting with a number of leaders of the Palestinian resistance movements in Damascus on Saturday, Zonnour said that increased unity among Islamic Ummah will improve the conditions of the Palestinian nation.

He said that Iran's viewpoint regarding Palestine has always been transparent, unchanged and serious, adding, the resistance of Palestinians against the Israeli regime will pave the way for the collapse of the usurper regime.

The regime’s aggression against the Gaza Strip indicates Israel's concern about its diminishing existence and rapid destruction of the faked regime, he added.

Characterizing the so-called 'Deal of Century' as a plot for taking away the identity of the Palestinian nation, he said the way to counter the plot is uphold the ideals of Palestine until the freedom of the Holy Quds has been materialized.

Ahmad Fouad, a leader of Palestinian groups, said during the meeting that the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been based on decisive and unchangeable support to Palestine.

"Palestine's resistance groups consider US oppressive sanctions against Iran as a result of Iran's all-out support to the Palestinians and resistance movement," he said.

