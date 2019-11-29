In a statement, Hamas calls on world people to support Palestinians

Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on the world people to turn the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People an opportunity to garner worldwide support for the Palestinians in their struggle against the occupying Zionist regime of Israel and to support the Palestinian cause.

The Hamas statement also called for International resolutions on Palestine to be implemented and the Palestinian people should be treated fairly and the leaders of the Zionist regime be held accountable for their crimes against the Palestinians.

