  1. Politics
29 November 2019 - 20:59

In a statement, Hamas calls on world people to support Palestinians

In a statement, Hamas calls on world people to support Palestinians

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – On the anniversary of the UN-organized International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, Hamas has called on the people of the world to support the Palestinians.

 Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on the world people to turn the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People an opportunity to garner worldwide support for the Palestinians in their struggle against the occupying Zionist regime of Israel and to support the Palestinian cause.

The Hamas statement also called for International resolutions on Palestine to be implemented and the Palestinian people should be treated fairly and the leaders of the Zionist regime be held accountable for their crimes against the Palestinians.

KI/4783998

News Code 152827

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News