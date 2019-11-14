Iranian parliamentary delegation meets with Syrian president in Damascus

The Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour met with President of Syria Bashar Assad in Damascus on Thursday, during which the Syrian president vowed to continue fighting terrorism until the end with the support of friendly countries such as Iran.

Assad noted in the meeting "they are trying to pretend that the constitutional committee can end the war. That is not true. The war did not start because of a dispute over the constitution. It started when terrorists began killing and destruction. Therefore, the war will only end with the annihilation of terrorism.”

Zonnour, for his part, congratulated the Syrian leadership and people on recent victories, stressing “what has kept Iran and Syria together is beyond tactical issues on the ground. Rather, it is the same destiny and common history of living an honorable life that has united the two nations.”

“Since the beginning of the revolution, Iran has been struggling with the war that the Syrian people are currently engaged in, and despite the variety of different fronts, it has emerged victorious," the senior Iranian lawmakers said, adding “Syria will also come out victorious despite all the difficulties.”

KI/FNA13980823000669