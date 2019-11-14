US must end unwelcome presence in Syria: Zonnour

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Wednesday discussed with Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnour and the accompanying delegation means to develop economic relations between Syria and Iran in light of changes the region is witnessing.

According to SANA, the meeting dealt with the new prospects of cooperation and strengthening them during the next phase, and the importance of investing the expertise of the private sector between the two sides in order to revitalize trade exchange and expand joint economic investments.

Khamis affirmed that the Syrian-Iranian relations are growing stronger in all fields, especially at the political and economic levels through exchanging visits between government delegations and forming joint follow-up committees to implement the economic agreements which have been signed and opening the door to new agreements.

For his part, Zonnour expressed his country’s willingness to exchange expertise and successful experiences with the Syrian side regarding the reconstruction stage, especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, roads and strategic industries.

He also maintained that the US' military presence in Syria has created tension and led to continuation of insecurity in the region, highlighting the need for Washington to end its unwelcome presence in Syria.

MNA/SANA/4772110