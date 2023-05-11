  1. Politics
May 11, 2023, 2:00 PM

Kan’ani:

Israeli regime to achieve nothing from its aggression

Israeli regime to achieve nothing from its aggression

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Palestine and its Resistance groups are united, determined, and equipped and the occupying regime will achieve nothing from its crimes, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that oppressed Palestine strongly stands against the oppressing Zionist regime; meanwhile, such Resistance should not lead to a reduction of accountability of the Islamic governments regarding supporting the Palestinians.

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks in a Twitter post on Thursday in reaction to the recent aristrikes launched by the Zionists against the Gaza Strip.

Palestine and its Resistance groups are united, determined, and equipped; and the occupying regime will achieve nothing from its crimes, Kan’ani wrote.

He underlined, the martyrdom of some commanders of the Resistance Front cannot make Palestinians withdraw [from their cause].

According to the official, the occupiers have targeted Gaza Strip during the past two days, killing 25 and wounding dozens of others icluding women and children.

MNA/IRN85108281

News Code 200611
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News