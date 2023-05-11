Israeli regime to achieve nothing from its aggression

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that oppressed Palestine strongly stands against the oppressing Zionist regime; meanwhile, such Resistance should not lead to a reduction of accountability of the Islamic governments regarding supporting the Palestinians.

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks in a Twitter post on Thursday in reaction to the recent aristrikes launched by the Zionists against the Gaza Strip.

Palestine and its Resistance groups are united, determined, and equipped; and the occupying regime will achieve nothing from its crimes, Kan’ani wrote.

He underlined, the martyrdom of some commanders of the Resistance Front cannot make Palestinians withdraw [from their cause].

According to the official, the occupiers have targeted Gaza Strip during the past two days, killing 25 and wounding dozens of others icluding women and children.

