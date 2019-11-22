Negotiations won't solve problems in country: Brig. Gen. Esmaeili

He made the remarks on Thursday in a local ceremony and pointed to the five criteria of being and staying 'revolutionary' from the viewpoint of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and stressed that “officials should put these criteria atop agenda.”

Adherence to the sublime values of the Revolution and Islam is one of these criteria, he said, adding, “fighting tyranny and oppression and support for the oppressed is one of the most important pillars of this criterion.”

Then, he referred to the commitments to the independency of the country is the another criterion of being and staying revolutionary and added, “there are 27 Islamic countries in West Asian region with hereditary power transition in 20 of them. Leaders of these countries have given a part of their land to countries like the United States for setting up its military bases in order to keep their positions safe. Not only these military bases have not helped with their independence, but also they have caused insecurity in these regions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Esmaeili pointed to the military and defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized, “benefited from domestic capability, our forces have reached a point in power where we are ready to respond to any aggression of the enemies.”

