19 November 2019 - 21:56

Resistance of Iranians has disappointed enemies: Deputy Defense minister

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Defense Minister for Educational Affairs Abutaleb Shafaghat has said that the resilience of the Iranian people has angered and let down the enemies.

Speaking in Mazandaran University province in the northern city of Babolsar on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister for Educational Affairs Abutaleb Shafaghat acknowledged that the people are struggling with a lot of problems while adding that they are resisting all the problems.

Shafaghat added that the country’s infrastructures need to be protected against natural disasters and other dangers created by humans.

He further referred to cyber threats against the country as serious, while adding that there are necessary and capable facilities inside the country to face them. 

He also stressed that the resistance of the Iranian people against the sanctions and the economic problems has angered and let down the enemies.

