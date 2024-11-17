  1. Politics
China warns US over getting involved in S China Sea disputes

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The United States should not interfere in territorial disputes in the South China Sea or encourage impulsion to make provocations there, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden.

The Chinese president made the remarks at a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima.

"China firmly upholds its territorial sovereignty, maritime rights, and interests in the South China Sea," TASS quoted Xi as saying.

"Dialogue and consultation between states concerned is always the best way to manage differences in the South China Sea, and the United States should not get involved in bilateral disputes over the Nansha Islands, nor should it aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations," the Chinese leader added.

Separatist activities in Taiwan are incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Xi Jinping stressed.

"If the United States seeks to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, <…> it should approach the Taiwan issue with caution and prudence, clearly oppose Taiwan’s independence and support the peaceful reunification of China," Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

Beijing will not allow turmoil on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese leader added.

"China will not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula and it will not sit idly by when its strategic security and core interests are under threat," Xi said.

