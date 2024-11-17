  1. Iran
Earthquake shakes Iran's Isfahan province

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – An earthquake struck Iran's Isfahan province on Saturday morning.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook an area between Ardestan and Natanz at 02:27 a.m. local time at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages.

