Earthquake shakes Iran's Isfahan province

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook an area between Ardestan and Natanz at 02:27 a.m. local time at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.
There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages.
MP/6289920
TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – An earthquake struck Iran's Isfahan province on Saturday morning.
