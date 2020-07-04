Iran sues US for effect of sanction on spread of COVID-19

She made the remarks on Saturday during a visit to the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has filed a complaint regarding the effect of US sanctions on the fight against coronavirus in the international court of justice.

She went on to say that since the beginning of the pandemic, institutes like Pasteur have had a significant and fundamental role in the field of healthcare.

The United States has imposed new sanctions against Iran in the midst of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new sanction comes amid Tehran’s fight against the coronavirus and despite US President Donald Trump’s claims of its readiness to help the Islamic Republic in its fight against the pandemic.

