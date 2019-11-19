Sanctions, an opportunity to promote quality of Iranian home appliances

He made the remarks on Tue. on the sidelines of the inauguration of 19th Iran International Household Appliances Fair and added, “home appliance is an industry that has been suffering from immethodical imports for years but today, we are witnessing domestic production of high-quality home appliances despite US sanctions.”

The government supported the domestic manufacturing of home appliances through banning import of foreign-made home appliances, he said, adding, “presently, production of home appliances in the country has been doubled than the previous years.”

He went on to say that huge investment should be made in this sector in order to witness the application of modern-day and up-to-date technologies in this field.

Turning to the export of more than $400 million worth of home appliances and its accessories to other countries, he said, “major home appliances are exported to neighboring, African and European counties in particular.”

He further noted to the promotion of export of companies as the main aim behind organizing this fair.

It should be noted that 19th Iran International Household Appliances Fair was kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds today with the participation of more than 400 domestic and foreign companies and will run until Nov. 22.

