Iranian short film in Qatari festival

Selected for the short films section of the festival, the movie tells the story of a schoolgirl who must create a new version of the truth after breaking her arm in a motorcycle accident.

The 15-minute-long film will be shown along with 11 more films from 7 countries in the section.

Baran Ehsaei, Khorshid Cheraghipour, Mahoor Mirzanezhad, Siamak Ehsaei, Azade Shahmiri, Paniz Barzali, Baran Cheraghipour and Tabssom Jamalpour are in the cast.

A 2018 production, the film won the Best Short Film Award at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in October.

The seventh Ajyal Film Festival is presented by the Doha Film Institute. With the theme "Find Film, Find Life", some 96 films from 39 countries will be shown at the international festival on November 18-24.

