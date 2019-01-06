12th Intl. 100 Seconds Filmfest. gives 20 Jan. deadline for submissions

The 12th International 100 Seconds Film Festival will be held under the theme ‘moral and lifestyle’ on 27th February to 1st March 2019 in Tehran.

The festival is held in two categories of ‘competition’ and ‘path of experiment’, showcasing short fiction, documentary or animation films. The ‘world cinema’ competition section will also screen films exclusively made by non-Iranian filmmakers.

The themes include moral and lifestyle, promotion of ethical concepts such as abiding by the law, forgiveness, a new look at life, and breaking the monotony of everyday life.

Filmmakers around the world who are interested in taking part at the 12th edition of the event have until 20th January to submit their films.

The first 100 Seconds Film Festival was held in 2002. Since the 6th festival, it has been hosted at an international level.

Each year, 500 short films are selected to be shown in the festival from among 2000 films that are sent to the secretariat. Filmmakers from over 60 countries have participated in this festival so far.

The international festival has retained a significant influence in fostering brevity of films in Iran and other countries.

Considering brevity and paying attention to ethical and humanitarian subjects are what differentiate 100 Seconds from the same short film festivals around the world.

