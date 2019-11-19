Polish Film Week to open in 3 Iranian cities

Organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Tehran and Art and Experience Cinema, the second Polish Film Week in Iran will open on December 1st, 2019 in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan.

According to the Polish embassy's PR department, the event will open with the screening of the movie 'Papusza' directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze (Polish language with English and Persian subtitles), at 5:00 PM at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

The screening of the movie will be followed by a debate led by the film’s director Joanna Kos-Krauze on the subject of “Polish and Iranian Art Cinema and Co-production”.

During the Polish Film Week seven Polish films will be screened in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan from 1st to 7th December.

All screenings are free of charge and open to everyone.

