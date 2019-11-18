India’s IFFI to host 3 Iranian tittles

6.5 per Meter’ directed by Saeed Roustaee and ‘Old Men Never Die’ directed by Reza Jamali will go on screen at the non-competitive section of the 2019 IFFI.

'The Warden' by Nima Javidi will compete with 8 other titles from various countries, including India, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and the US to win UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 50th edition of the event.

Javidi's film was named the best film by the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration.

'The Warden' and ‘6.5 per Meter’ took part in the Open Horizons section of the 60th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) in Greece.

‘6.5 per meter’ and ‘Old Men Never Die’ participated at 32nd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) which was held from October 28 to November 5, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan.

‘6.5 per meter’ has won the best director award and Navid Mohammdzadeh, the actor of the film also won the best actor award at TIFF 2019.

The 50 the edition of International Film Festival of India will be held on 20-28 November 2019, in Goa, India.

