Iran enjoys high potentials, capabilities in various fields

He made the remarks late on Tue. on the sidelines of his meeting with the vice chairman of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture in an interview with IRNA and added, “organizing such expert-level meetings indicate good relationship among countries.”

With the studies made in this regard, it can be said that high potentials in Khuzestan province in steel, oil and agricultural fields are similar to the potentials exist in Kazakhstan, he added.

Consul General of Khzakhstan in Bandar Abbas pointed to familiarizing traders and merchants of this region with Kazakhstan lucrative market as one of the main objectives of his visit to southern Khuzestan province and added, “it is tried to establish a very close and intimate relationship between merchants of the two countries.”

For his part, 1st Vice Chairman of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Seyyed Sultan Hosseini Amin said, “Khuzestan province has high capacities and potentials for investment in different sectors such as agriculture and tourism, so, we welcome presence of foreign investors in this province wholeheartedly.”

