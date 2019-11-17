Iran, Georgia poised to expand trade ties in comimg month

The visiting head of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with the Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei and Iranian ambassador to Georgia.

In this meeting, Shafei pointed to the age-old and longstanding trade, economic and political ties between Iran and Georgia and added, “the development of free economy in Georgia has been followed up appropriately in the recent years and Georgia is one of the successful countries in correction of business environment.”

Development of economy and foreign investment rate in Georgia is of paramount importance, he said, adding, “these two components have created special opportunity for active participation of entrepreneurs and businesspeople of the two countries.”

Fields of cooperation between Iran and Georgia are very diverse, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran can get access to the Black Sea via Armenia and Georgia.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shafei pointed to the development of cooperation between Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and tourism industry of the two countries and added, “Georgia has launched Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China and European Union, the issue of which has promoted Iranian entrepreneurs and traders to think about development of bilateral cooperation.”

