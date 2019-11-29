Official says Iran should take advantage of Qatar 2022 World Cup for attracting tourist

He made the remarks on Fri. in an interview with IRNA and added, “the issue that Qatar intends to camp on Kish Island and use facilities of the country has not been raised officially. One of officials in an interview said that we are ready to help Qatar in this respect while investments and necessary facilities have not been prepared suitably in the country.”

Turning to the issue of attracting investor as a result of Qatar 2022 World Cup, he stated, “this issue depends on our problems and the United States. That is to say that foreign investors, if they want to make investment in Iran, will face sanctions and money transfers subsequently.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, president’s adviser said that Qatar can take advantage of capacities of Free Zones Organization and added, “Kish and Qeshm free zones have adopted necessary programs for presenting tourism facilities and constructing new hotels that will be put into operation before Qatar 2022 World Cup.”

Qatar 2022 World Cup has also created motivation for Iranian investor, Morteza Bank stated.

