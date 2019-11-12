Syria keen on attracting Iranian investors to reconstruction projects: envoy

Addressing a conference on investment opportunities in Syria, held at Trade Promotion Organization of Iran on Tuesday, Mahmoud said that grounds have been provided for the participation of Iranian investors and contractors in different sectors of the Syrian economy.

He said the Syrian government considers the Iranian private sector its main partner in the reconstruction and economic projects.

Syria has been involved in a war against terrorism since 2011 when the sporadic uprisings in the country were used by extremist groups backed by some states in the region and the West. Most of the occupied territories in Syria have been retaken by government forces and the stability has been restored to the country.

