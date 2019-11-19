  1. Politics
19 November 2019 - 15:51

Iran welcomes deepening ties with Zimbabwe in all fields: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran welcomes further development of economic, political and cultural relations with Zimbabwe.

In a meeting where Rouhani received Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to Tehran Christopher Mapanga, he said, “During the Zimbabwean boycott, Iran has always been with the people of this country, and today with regard to the US pressures on both countries, our relations and cooperation should further deepen.”

On the many similarities between the two nations, he said, "Private sectors in both countries should be encouraged to work closely so that trade relations promote.”

At the same meeting, the new Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tehran said, "common enemies have imposed sanctions on the Iranian and Zimbabwean people to put them under pressure, and we must stand up to them.”

He stressed the friendship between the two governments and nations, adding, "regarding the current state of relations between the two countries, these relations should further deepen to the interest of both nations.”

MNA/President.ir

News Code 152454

