Iran, Zimbabwe expand ties with focus on foiling sanctions

The Director-General of Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare for International Affairs in a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe David Musabayana on Saturday emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries in trade and economic fields with the focus on neutralizing Western sanctions and preparing for 9th Meeting of Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Zimbabwe.

During Iran-Zimbabwe Joint Economic Cooperation meeting, Hamed Forouzan the Director-General of Ministry of Labor and Cooperatives for International Affairs pointed to the long and deep political and economic cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe and said that Iran has always been a strong supporter of anti-colonialist countries in Africa.

He placed special emphasis on the capacities and potentials of Social Security Investment Company, affiliated to the Ministry of Labor and Cooperatives, and said that the presence of senior managers of the Company in thE joint meeting shows Iran's serious determination to develop economic and trade cooperation with Zimbabwe in order to neutralize oppressive sanctions imposed against both Iran and Zimbabwe.

The subsidiaries of the Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare are ready to expand and develop their cooperation with Zimbabwe in the field of technical-engineering services, solar energy, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries, etc, Forouzan said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, for his part, pointed to the serious will and interest of his respective country to increase economic cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe, and said, "Today's meeting of managers of Social Security Investment Company and talks with them is a sign of Islamic Republic of Iran's trust in Zimbabwe. We also are interested in cooperation of two countries of Iran and Zimbabwe in trade and economic relations.”

