Rouhani voices Iran's readiness to deepen ties with Sweden

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Sweden to Tehran Mattias Lentz, President Rouhani said, "I hope that we can develop our cooperation and relations despite the US illegal sanctions.”

He appreciated the Swedish government’s stances regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has continued to adhere to its commitments to the deal and the IAEA will continue to monitor Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.”

“Reduction of some of our commitments is within the framework of the deal, and Iran will return to its commitments as soon as the other parties do so,” he continued.

The US economic sanctions against Iran violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the international law and JCPOA, he said.

The new Ambassador of Sweden to Tehran, for his part, said, “Today, Swedish companies and economists consider Iran a trustworthy partner and we can develop our political, commercial, economic and academic relations.”

“We support Iran and its initiatives regarding recent regional developments and we are ready to cooperate in easing regional tensions,” he said, adding, "Sweden has always supported the JCPOA and we urge all its signatories to live up to their commitments”.

“We condemn the US unilateral sanctions against Iran as illegal because we believe that these sanctions have caused a lot of problems and we are trying to have a constructive role,” he said.

MNA/President.ir