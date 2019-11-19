  1. Politics
19 November 2019 - 17:25

Tehran appoints new amb. to Helsinki

Tehran appoints new amb. to Helsinki

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has appointed Forouzandeh Vadiati as the new ambassador to Finland.

Former Director General of Human Rights and Women affairs at Iranian foreign ministry Forouzandeh Vadiati has been appointed as the new Iranian ambassador to Helsinki.

Vadiati and other new Iranian ambassadors to eight world countries met with President Hassan Rouhani on Monday before departing Tehran.

Speaking at the meeting, Hassan Rouhani wished success for the new Iranian envoys in their destination countries urging them to spare no efforts to boost, strengthen and deepen multilateral ties between Iran and other states.

The ambassadors all presented a report on their missions and plans to Rouhani.

MNA/FNA13980828000668

News Code 152467

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News