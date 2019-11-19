Tehran welcomes cementing ties with Phnom Penh

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the new non-resident Cambodian Ambassador while receiving his credential, Rouhani said, “Cambodia can play an important role in the further development of relations between Iran and the ASEAN member states.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop its economic cooperation with Cambodia, he continued.

The new non-resident Ambassador of Cambodia to Tehran Yong Se Aan, for his part, said, “Economic cooperation and friendship between the two governments and nations are very close, and we should try to further deepen these ties.”

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Cambodia have had close points of view in international communities, he said, "Cambodia supports Tehran’s regional and global stances and is seeking better, friendlier relations with Iran.”

