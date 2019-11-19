Iran's western borders fully secure: Cmdr.

The Second Brigadier General Farhad Arianfar said on Tuesday that all Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are fully deployed at the borders.

Given the strong presence of the Armed Forces at the borders, there is full information on the movement of terrorist groups and the enemies, who are under constant monitoring, he added.

By the effort of the Armed Forces on Iranian borders, the country is secure and the enemies do not dare to threaten Iran, he stressed.

