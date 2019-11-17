  1. Politics
17 November 2019 - 16:48

Zarif meets with foreign envoy, officials in Tehran

Zarif meets with foreign envoy, officials in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate talks with the Zimbabwean envoy and the senior officials from Georgia, Malaysia and Egypt in Tehran on Sunday.

Zarif received Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to Tehran Christopher Mapanga, who submitted a copy of his credentials to the foreign minister.

Later in the day, the top diplomat held separate talks with the head of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Shalva Kiknavelidze, Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya, and the new head of Interest Section of Egypt in Tehran, Haitham Jalal and discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the latest international developments with them.

MNA4774292

News Code 152366

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News