Zarif meets with foreign envoy, officials in Tehran

Zarif received Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to Tehran Christopher Mapanga, who submitted a copy of his credentials to the foreign minister.

Later in the day, the top diplomat held separate talks with the head of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Shalva Kiknavelidze, Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya, and the new head of Interest Section of Egypt in Tehran, Haitham Jalal and discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the latest international developments with them.

