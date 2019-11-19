  1. Politics
19 November 2019 - 11:22

Zarif meets with new Cambodian envoy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Cambodia’s newly-appointed non-resident ambassador to Iran, Yong Se Aan, in Tehran on Tuesday

During the meeting, the new envoy submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian diplomat.

They expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two nations will increase during Yong Se Aan's mission in Iran.

