Zarif meets with new Cambodian envoy in Tehran

During the meeting, the new envoy submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian diplomat.
They expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two nations will increase during Yong Se Aan's mission in Iran.
MNA/4775638
TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Cambodia’s newly-appointed non-resident ambassador to Iran, Yong Se Aan, in Tehran on Tuesday
During the meeting, the new envoy submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian diplomat.
They expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two nations will increase during Yong Se Aan's mission in Iran.
MNA/4775638
Your Comment