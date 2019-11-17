Larijani underlies expansion of Iran, Georgia ties

Referring to the warm relations between the two countries, Larijani hoped that the ongoing negotiations for improving bilateral relation will bear fruit.

“There are large numbers of Iranian firms which can provide Georgia with engineering services,” he said.

Head of Iran-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group Shalva Kiknavelidze, for his part called Iran-Georgia ties improving and referred to the improving cooperation between the embassies of the two countries to boost economic and tourist ties.

Kiknavelidze also held a meeting with Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

In this meeting, Zarif underlined the role of Parliamentary groups in increasing common ties in various sectors including tourism, transportation and energy.

