Zarif holds talks with Kazakh president

Following his meetings and consultations with Kazakh Officials, Zarif held talks with Kazakhstan’s Tokayev on the various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday to take part in the Astana Club 2019 at the official invitation of the Central Asian country’s officials.

He attended Astana Club 2019 meeting in Nur-Sultan and delivered a speech at the meeting on Tuesday morning.

Iran’s foreign minister also held separate meetings with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the former Kazakhstani president, Nursultan Nazarbayev during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

