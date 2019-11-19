  1. Economy
19 November 2019 - 17:37

Iran’s exports value shrinks 11% in seven months

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Statistics of Iran’s foreign trade in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) showed that exports value registered more than 11 percent slump.

In the same period, Iran’s import value of products has decreased five percent at large.

Over 79,422 tons of non-oil products, valued at $24.407 million, was exported from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 17.07 percent increase in terms of weight and also 11.32 percent decline in terms of value.

Also, import volume of products in this period registered a 3.7 percent hike in terms of weight and also 5.31 percent decline in terms of value.

Islamic Republic of Iran imported 19,805 tons of non-oil products, valued at $25.173 million.

Iran’s maximum products were exported to the countries including China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan in the same period.

