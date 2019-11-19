Iran’s exports value shrinks 11% in seven months

In the same period, Iran’s import value of products has decreased five percent at large.

Over 79,422 tons of non-oil products, valued at $24.407 million, was exported from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 17.07 percent increase in terms of weight and also 11.32 percent decline in terms of value.

Also, import volume of products in this period registered a 3.7 percent hike in terms of weight and also 5.31 percent decline in terms of value.

Islamic Republic of Iran imported 19,805 tons of non-oil products, valued at $25.173 million.

Iran’s maximum products were exported to the countries including China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan in the same period.

MA/FNA13980828000172