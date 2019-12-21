Iran’s Nasirshalal expecting his London 2012 gold after Ukrainian lifter stripped of title

In a Thursday statement, IOC announced that “Oleksiy TOROKHTIY, 33, of Ukraine, competing in the men’s 105kg weightlifting event in which he ranked 1st and was awarded the gold medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012. Re-analysis of Torokhtiy’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.”

The statement notes that Torokhtiy “is disqualified from the events in which he participated upon the occasion of the 2012 Olympic Games, namely, the men’s 105kg weightlifting event, … and has the medal, diploma, and pin obtained in the men’s 105kg weightlifting event withdrawn and is ordered to return them.”

Torokhtiy was initially handed a provisional suspension last December, when the IOC announced the failure.

Iran’s Nasirshalal had won the silver medal of the event with a total of 411 kilograms, one kilogram less than Torokhtiy.

The reanalysis programme for the samples from London 2012 will continue until the end of the statute of limitations period is reached in 2020.

