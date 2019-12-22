Rostami wins silver in Qatar Intl. Cup 2019

Rostami, 2016 Olympics gold medalist at 85kg category, has kept his hopes alive for winning the 2020 Olympics quota.

He had a good start in Qatar, overpowering the 178kg in the snatch to gain the gold medal of this move. Faris Ibrahim of Qatar stood next with 176kg.

In the clean and jerk, Rostami hoisted 210kg in the first move and conquered 220kg and 225kg in the next two. However, the Qatari lifter successfully lifted 228kg to secure gold medals of this move and overall.

Rostami received the silver medal of overall with 403kg and also the silver medal of clean and jerk.

Also, Ali Miri of Iran won the overall bronze with a total of 371kg (162kg in snatch and 209kg in clean and jerk).

The 2019 edition of Qatar International Cup kicked off on Dec. 19 in Doha and will run through Dec. 23. Some 150 lifters from 44 countries have participated in the event which also is a qualification for the 2020 Olympics.

