Mousavi collects silver in Intl. Suleymanoglu weightlifting competition

In men’s 96kg category competitions on Sunday, Mousavi hoisted 169kg in snatch and 211 in clean and jerk to win the silver with a total of 380kg. Faris Ibrahim Hassouna El-Bakh of Qatar won the gold medal of this category with a total of 394kg (171kg in stanch and 226kg in clean and jerk).

2019 edition of International Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament was held in Turkey from Nov. 14 to 17. The event was a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier in the competition, Elham Hosseini made history by gaining Iran first international medal in women’s weightlifting. She won the bronze medal of 76kg.

