Islam has the best argument in support of human rights: Judiciary chief

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the head of Iran’s Judiciary, made the comments at the closing ceremony the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Saturday.

Today, Islamic human rights are the most important issue that can guarantee human rights and the mankind based on Islamic teachings, the Iranian judiciary head said.

He also criticized the violations of human rights in the West, rejecting the claim that human rights is a western notion.

Raeisi further said that Islam has the best argument in support of human rights, calling on the Islamic countries for more unity and developing their cultural, social and economic relations.

