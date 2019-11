In the messages cabled on Thursday, Rouhani expressed hope that on the occasion of this auspicious event, and by learning the great teachings of the Holy Quran and Islam, and the efforts of the leaders of the Muslim countries, all could witness the deepening of unity and brotherhood among Muslim nations so as to offer a better image of peaceful religion of Islam to the world.

Rouhani then wished heath, success, and prosperity for all Muslim nations and leaders.

