6th Islamic Human Right conf. to be held on Sat.

Today, Iran Judiciary’s High Council of Human Rights will hold a Festival for the Commemoration of Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity with the presence of Ebrahim Raeisi Iran’s Head of Judiciary, senior judicial officials and the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Also, Faeq Zeidan the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed, the Minister of Endowments of Syria, Shireen Mazari, Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan, Jorge Arreaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, and a number of international human rights activists will discuss some issues over the human rights situation in the countries of the Resistance Front and the oppressive and unilateral sanctions of the United States.

The meeting will be held through video conference due to observing health protocols amid coronavirus outbreak.

In this conference, the sixth award of Islamic Human Rights and also the medal of Martyr Lenient General Soleimani (Axis of Defense of the Oppressed) will be awarded to 3 people and also the top 4 people in the field of human rights will be honored and awarded.

